Joan E. Jacobson-Wolf
July 15, 1949 - June 13, 2021
Joan E. Jacobson-Wolf of Waukesha passed away on June 13, 2021. Born on July 15, 1949, in Flint Michigan, she was a daughter of the late William and Helen Wolf (nee Ruhala).
She graduated from Flint Northern High School in Flint, Michigan. After high school, she attended Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan. After that, she attended the Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana. Joan did further studies in Philadelphia and at the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago. She completed her D.Min. degree at the Presbyterian Seminary in Chicago. She pastored churches in Nashville, Tenn., Owosso, Mich., and Racine. Joan also served in several chaplaincy roles. She met her husband Don in 1977 while interning in Berwyn, Ill. They married the following year and moved down to Nashville, where Don was in medical school. They started their family while there. She helped support Don through his medical training, moving with him to Chicago. They then moved to Owosso, Mich., and Racine before moving to Waukesha two years ago. Joan was known for being an outgoing person, a gifted preacher, and an excellent organizer. She enjoyed playing violin, especially in duets with Don.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Don; children Lara ( Tim) Cordell of San Diego, Heidi Jacobson of Waukesha, Joanie (Eric) Stemplewski of Brookfield and Ludvin Jacobson of Milwaukee. She is survived by four grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen, grandchild Luna Stemplewski, and her brother Richard Wolf. She will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The visitation for Joan will be held on Friday June 25, from 1 p.m. until the start of services at 4 p.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
The burial will be held privately.
The burial will be held privately.