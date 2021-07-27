OCONOMOWOC
Joan E. Jenquin
Dec. 28, 1948 - July 23, 2021
Joan E. Jenquin, age 72, passed away on July 23, 2021, at the View at Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc. She was born on December 28, 1948, to Nelson and Ursula (Seifert) Jenquin. Joan received her associate degree from Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. She worked as an interior designer. Joan was a member of Toastmasters, and a talented water color painter. She was a loving mother and will be remembered and missed by her family and friends.
Joan is survived by her children, Nicole (Ivan Osokine) Poweleit and Eric (Laura Fernandez) Poweleit; her granddaughter, Jane Poweleit; and her siblings, Joyce DeKeyser, Elton Jenquin and Urban (Jonnie) Jenquin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alfred Jenquin; brother-in-law, Cletus DeKeyser; and sister-in-law, Diane Jenquin.
A memorial dervice will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials may be made in Joan’s name to help fund Parkinson’s Research, to either Parkinson's Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.