OCONOMOWOC
Joan Looser
Aug. 6, 1930 — Feb. 7, 2021
Joan Looser died on February 7, 2021, at Angels-Grace Hospice. Grateful for her long full life, our mother left this world with peace and joyful anticipation.
Her story began 90 years ago in LaSalle, Illinois, where she grew up surrounded by family and friends. Joan enjoyed sharing memories of her idyllic childhood and the people she loved. Joanie loved to play sports, hang out at the city pool and do almost anything that would “get her out of helping with housework.” She was a good student who had a lot of friends many of which lasted her lifetime.
In her early 20s, she left for St. Louis and two years later for Los Angeles, where she met Oscar, a handsome young man from Switzerland. They were married on September 8, 1956, and soon moved to the Midwest. In 1975, they put down roots in Oconomowoc, where she resided until her death.
Joan enjoyed reading, classical music, cooking, baking, sewing and home improvements. A pioneer in the DIY movement, she knew how to make a house a home. Over the years, she volunteered her time and talents to a variety of causes and was instrumental in establishing and maintaining the Oconomowoc Food Pantry.
Joan is the proud mother of Kurt (Kathy), Mary Hein, John (Jennifer), Cindy (John) Haldemann and Paul (Adrianne). She dearly loved her 13 grandchildren: Ashleigh, Bethany, Melissa, Jacob, Megan, Joshua, Alyssa, John, Elizabeth, Bruno, Alanna, Sofia and Lianna. She was “G.G.” to seven great-grandchildren: Cade, Avery, Bristol, Hannah, Finley, Eleanor and Theodore.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 12, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.