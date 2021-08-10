WAUKESHA
Joan M. Gronquist
Aug. 23, 1937 — Aug. 3, 2021
Joan M. Gronquist of Waukesha died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born in Aurora, Illinois, on August 23, 1937, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Ernst.
On November 28, 1964, Joan married Richard Gronquist. Throughout her working years she took joy in teaching music and dance. Joan was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha. She enjoyed spending time in Door County, gardening, her cats and cooking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Joan will be dearly missed by her sons, David and Paul, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; sister Dorothy; and brothers Joseph and Donald.
The visitation for Joan will be from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Mass on Saturday, August 14, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Entombment will immediately follow the Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Heart Association.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.