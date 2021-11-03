Joan M. Pries
Joan M. Pries of Waukesha passed away on October 19, 2021 at the age of 89. Joan was born on August 1, 1932, the daughter of Addie and Ray Lintner. Joan grew up in Milwaukee, and met Vern while she was in high school. They married in 1952 and were married for 65 years.
Joan was a devoted and loving mother to her two children, and when Joan and Vern moved to Waukesha, she also worked as a checker for Kohls Food Stores for over 20 years. Joan enjoyed reading, keeping up with the news and politics, playing Bingo and Yahtzee, going to the movies and plays, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Joan will be deeply missed by her children, Steven (Deb) Pries of North Prairie, and Kristin (David) Bothell of Loveland, Colorado, and other relatives and friends.
A small, private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 Whiterock Ave Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.