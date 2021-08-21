OCONOMOWOC
Joan Mae Julien (nee Goldbeck)
Joan Mae Julien (nee Goldbeck) of Oconomowoc passed to eternal life Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the age of 84 years.
She was the beloved wife of Erwin A. Julien; dear mother of Brian (Sheri) Julien; loving grandmother of Logan and Dylan; and sister of the late Gary Goldbeck. She is also survived by two nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home – West Allis, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Joan was a Realtor for over 54 years. Her love of the arts brought her to develop buildings dedicated to the artist community in the 3rd Ward. Joan and Erwin were couples champion at bowling, curling and trap shooting. Joan was an avid bridge player. She loved traveling with her husband Erwin to Canada, Alaska, Wyoming and Montana big game hunting.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society of Waukesha County or the Waukesha Historical Society are appreciated.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home serving the family. For more information, call 414-546-4342.