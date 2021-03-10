MUSKEGO
Joan Weber (nee Kozak)
July 24, 1942 - March 4, 2021
Joan Weber of Muskego entered into eternal life on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the age of 78. She was born on July 24, 1942, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of John and Dorothy Kozak. She married her husband, Robert, on October 21, 1995. She received her degree at Marquette University in 2002. Joan was a member of the Big Bend Vernon Lions Club, organizing their yearly golf outing and becoming the first female president, and she was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church. She was a member of the choir and very active in organizing many church activities.
Joan was a very kind and caring person. She always made her family her top priority, especially her grandchildren. She was the grandmother that always showed her love and support during their sporting events. Joan extended her generosity to others by opening her home to others on Christmas Eve and providing food and drinks for her guests - she was great event planner.
Joan will be deeply missed by her husband, Bob; children, Eric (Lisa) Tormala, Leanne (Michael) Besson and Christopher (Audra) Tormala; step-children, Brian (Jessica) Weber and Robert Weber; grandchildren, Brandis, Dock III, Emily, Joshua, Caleb, Seth, Elijah, Coryn, Luke, Ethan and Evelyn; great-grandchildren, Landon and Jaydin; brother, Michael (Patricia) Kozak; and brothers-in-laws, Richard (Lisa) Weber and Ernest (Barb) Blohm. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Christine Blohm.
Visitation for Joan will be held on Thursday, March 11, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. A private service will take place at Peace Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Big Bend Vernon Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.