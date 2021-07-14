WAUKESHA
JoAnn L. Burns
May 9, 1944 - July 12, 2021
JoAnn L. Burns (nee Welch) of Waukesha passed away peacefully at Zilber Family Hospice on Monday July 12, 2021, at the age of 77. She was born in Waukesha on May 9, 1944, the daughter of Frederick and Kathryn (nee Blaney) Welch.
JoAnn will be dearly missed by her children Mary (David) Hayes and Julie Burns; grandchildren, Brian, Jacob and Garrett; and sisters, Marion (Ralph) Heinisch-Clark and Judy Brown. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Kathryn; and sisters, Leona Welch and Donna Shellnutt.
Visitation for JoAnn will be held on Tuesday, July 20, from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186, or National Alliance on Mental Illness, 217 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 300, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.