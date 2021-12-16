JoAnn N. Wittkopp (nee Schram)
Nov. 12, 1934 - Dec. 5, 2021
JoAnn N. Wittkopp (nee Schram), age 87, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on December 5, 2021. She was born on November 12, 1934, in Milwaukee, to Ralph and Lillian Schram.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her first husband, William Zimmerman, of 18 years; her second beloved husband, Robert Wittkopp of 42 years; her sister Lois Scharlau; and her stepson Billy Zimmerman.
JoAnn is survived by her beloved son James Zimmerman; beloved daughter Joan (John) Johnson; stepson Jim Wittkopp (Rhonda); stepdaughter Renee Wittkopp; and sister Susan Kruse (Richard). She will be greatly missed by 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and good friends.
JoAnn enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan with her husband Robert Wittkopp and was part of the great lakes fisherman club. She enjoyed playing cards and playing her radio contests and spending all fun times on Lac LaBelle.
The family would also like to thank Julie and Angela, her caregivers, for their wonderful care to JoAnn throughout the years.
A special note to her niece Sharon Smith for being her live-in companion and friend. She made it possible for JoAnn to remain in her home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in JoAnn's name are appreciated.
Visitation and services were held Wednesday, December 15, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. JoAnn was laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park following the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.