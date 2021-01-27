JoAnn Smith (nee Thomaschaske)
On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, JoAnn Smith (nee Thomaschaske) passed away after a brief illness with her daughter by her side.
She loved to cook and spend time with her dog, Sammi, and her loving daughter, Michelle. JoAnn had a great love for her family. Everyone that knew her said she was kind, pleasant and warm. She always had a smile on her face. JoAnn was a caregiver by profession and in her personal life. She worked at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during the Vietnam War.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving daughter, Michelle; two sisters, Betty Jo (Kenneth) Lee and Paula Nelson; brother Joseph (Dani) Thomaschaske Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Betty (nee Sagemuller).
Private services were held. Memorials may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice in memory of JoAnn. Special thanks to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for the care and kindness that was shown to JoAnn and our family.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services are serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.