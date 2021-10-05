WAUKESHA
Joanne Dorothy Marx (nee Southard)
April 9, 1940 - Oct. 1, 2021
Joanne Dorothy Marx (nee Southard) of Waukesha, formerly of Crivitz, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the age of 81. She was born on April 9, 1940, in Waukesha, the daughter of David and Geneive (nee Echrick) Southard.
On September 9, 1961, she married Doyle Marx. Together they spent many happy years living in Crivitz. Though Joanne loved her home, she recently decided to move to Waukesha to spend more time with her family.
Joanne will be greatly missed by her husband, Doyle Marx, and their children, Kenneth (Carrie) Marx of Waukesha and Debbie (Brian) Sodergren of Stephenson, Mich.; her grandchildren Heather (Andy) Hauke, Derek Bentley, Charity (Chad) Metz, Gage Sodergren, Calli Sodergren, Kaela Marx and Jonathan Marx; and four great-grandchildren.
She is further survived by siblings Elaine Fitzpatrick of Waukesha, Steve Southard of Waukesha, and Sharon Milbach of Shiocton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Scott Marx, and siblings David Southard, Jim Southard, Pat Wolf, Donna Southard and Mike Southard.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.