Joanne M. Plante
Sept. 29, 1960 — July 4, 2021
Joanne M. Plante, 60, of Oconomowoc, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at home. Her last few days were spent enjoying the holiday weekend surrounded by some of her most cherished family members.
Joanne was born on September 29, 1960, in Oconomowoc, the youngest daughter of John W. and June E. (Leidgen) Engh. She was a 1979 graduate of Oconomowoc High School and studied interior design at Waukesha County Technical Institute. On August 16, 1980, Joanne married her best friend and the love of her life, Dean Plante, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. Joanne caringly raised two sons and often called those years the best time of her life. She loved to plant flowers and received “beautiful yard of the month” several times by the Oconomowoc Woman's Club. Her favorite phrase was “I’m glad I live at eight-eleven,” which she learned from her beloved mother, June.
Joanne enjoyed decorating the house for every holiday and was very artistic. She enjoyed giving gifts, and always had a new craft project on hand for her granddaughter, Madeline. Joanne loved animals and had golden retrievers for over thirty years. She left behind Finn, Ryder and Fred, who are sadly missing her. Joanne always looked forward to Friday fish fries with friends Kurt and Donna. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Dean; sons Andrew of Oconomowoc and Benjamin (Allison) of Lebanon; granddaughter Madeline of Lebanon; sister Karen (David) Schwall of Mukwonago; brothers James (Kristine) Engh of North Fort Myers, Fla., and Robert (Diane) Engh of Janesville; and sister-in-law Judy Engh of Watertown. She is further survived by aunts Gloria Bittner of Atlanta, Ga., and Carol Schott of Waukesha; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and June E. Engh, and her oldest brother Timothy Engh.
