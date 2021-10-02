ADAMS
Joanne M. Raumann
May 3, 1931 — Sept. 30, 2021
Joanne M Raumann, age 90, of Adams, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship.
Family graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, at the Quincy Cemetery. The Rev. Japser Sellnow will officiate. A celebration of life will be held in Waukesha at a later date.
Joanne was born May 3, 1931, in Waukesha, to Henry and Hazel (Grant) Badciong.
She married Frederick A. Raumann on September 15, 1951, at the Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Waukesha. They made their home in Waukesha where they raised their family. Joanne and Frederick moved to Quincy Township in 1992. Joanne enjoyed fishing, camping, decorating cakes, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hazel Badciong; husband, Frederick Raumann; sister Betty Green; and sister- in-law Anna Mae Badciong.
Survivors include her daughters Sandra (Scott) Hink of Waukesha, Mary (Ken) Fehrman of Waukesha and Jane (Tom) Sovey of Waukesha; grandchildren Ken, Heith (Theresa), Mathew (Jill), Travis (Nicole), Erik (Kirsten) and Kyle; great-grandchildren Nolan, Drew, Camden, Melany, Avery Mae, Mason, Kendall, Reagan, Quinn and Callan; and brother Frank Badciong of Wales. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Roseberry's Funeral Home, 608-339-3551, is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.