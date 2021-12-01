MESA, Ariz.
Joanne Vest
Joanne Vest (nee Habhegger) passed away at the age of 79, with family by her side, on November 12, 2021, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz.
Joanne is survived by her sons Scott (Timlease) Vest and Matthew Vest; grandson Mateo; her sister Sharon (Paul) Milewski; and nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maxwell and Geneva Habhegger.
Joanne was a graduate of Waukesha South High School and worked many years for Kohl's Foods in Waukesha before relocating to Mesa, where she worked in apartment management before retirement. Joanne enjoyed playing cards, bingo and listening to country western music.
A private visitation and celebration of life were held in Mesa. Joanne will be dearly missed by her family and many friends both in Arizona and Wisconsin.
Bunker Family Funerals/Cremation of Mesa assisted the family.