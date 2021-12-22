WAUKESHA
Jocelyn ‘Nonie’ M. Borgstrom
Jan. 29, 1929 - Dec. 18, 2021
Jocelyn “Nonie” M. Borgstrom, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born in Waukesha on January 29, 1929, the daughter of Stanley “Jim” and Edith (nee Katzner) Schultz.
Along with her husband, Clifford, she was part of the founding group of the Waukesha Engine Historical Society where she served as treasurer. Nonie was a longtime member of the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed many years vacationing at River Bend in Watertown.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Bonnie (the late Robert) Simon of New Berlin; daughter-in-law Debbie Borgstrom of Waukesha; grandson Rob (Deby) Simon; and great-grandson R. Payton Simon. She is further survived by her brother-in-law Dale Arenz, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford, in 2014; her son James in 2020; her infant sons Ralph and James; and sisters Genevieve (Ken) Huelse and Susan Arenz.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 26, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Nonie’s name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.