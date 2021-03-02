Jodi L. Vail
Oct. 19, 1966 - Feb. 24, 2021
Jodi Lynn Vail (nee Gatzow) passed away Feb. 24, 2021, at age 54 years.
She was the dear mother of Erich (Olivia) Ewing and the beloved daughter of Norma Gatzow. She was the loving sister of Randy (Laura) Gatzow, Jeff Gatzow, Julie (Kevin) Shannon and Jill (Jon) Maahs. She is also survived by partner Rick DuBey and by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, with a funeral service at noon.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.