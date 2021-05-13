DOUSMAN
Johann ‘Hans’ G. Schiessl
May 19, 1934 - May 10, 2021
Johann “Hans” G. Schiessl, 86, of Dousman, peacefully passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home.
Hans was born on May 19, 1934, in Cham, Germany, the oldest child of Johann and Antonie (Maier) Schiessl. After completing school in Cham, he entered and completed his blacksmith apprenticeship. Hans then emigrated to the U.S. settling in New York City in 1954. Shortly thereafter, he entered the U.S. Army and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. On November 19, 1958, Hans was united in marriage to Hannelore Maier and the two would go on to enjoy 63 years of marriage together. The Lord blessed their union with two sons, John and Tom.
Hans worked as a welder and quality inspector before joining Krones Inc. in 1967 as a service technician. He remained at Krones for the rest of his career, retiring as VP of Engineering in 2003. Hans worked hard in his vocation, just as he did in every aspect of his life. He was very driven and focused, and took pride in his work ethic and capabilities. Hans’ passion and hobby was athletic competition. During his time in the Army, he was a soccer goalie and Greco-Roman wrestler representing the U.S. Army. His wrestling career continued at the elite New York Athletic Club, where his brothers Tony (wrestling) and Ludwig (track) joined him. Later in life, endurance sports became his hobby, competing in over 15 Birkiebeiner Nordic ski races, winning his age group once and placing in the top three multiple times. Hans also was a member of a relay team that placed fifth at the World Masters Nordic Ski Championships in Austria. These highlights were interspersed with many triathlon and marathon wins. During his true leisure time, Hans enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He and Hannelore traveled together to Mexico, Europe and Hawaii during their retirement years and made some terrific memories. Hans will be missed, but his memory will continue in the lives of his family.
He is survived by his dear wife, Hannelore Schiessl; his two sons, John (Lauren Weigel) Schiessl of Hartland and Tom (Theresa) Schiessl of Waukesha; his grandchildren, Andrew (Amber) Schiessl of Kewaskum, Aley (Chad) Moore of Pewaukee, Joseph (Katie) Schiessl of Waukesha and Ava Schiessl of Hartland; his great-grandchildren, Evelyn, and a baby boy on the way; his siblings, Tony (Anna Marie) Schiessl of Connecticut, Michaela (Wilhelm) Geringer of Germany, Steffi (Bernhard) Voelkl of Germany, and Bernhard (Tina) Schiessl of Germany; and a sister-in-law, Dotty Schiessl of New York. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Hans was preceded in death by his parents, his dear granddaughter, Hannah Schiessl, and his brother, Ludwig Schiessl.
A memorial visitation to honor Hans’ life will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle, 103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family.