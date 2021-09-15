Cornville, Ariz.
John Andrew Carstens
Oct. 17, 1951 - Sept. 4, 2021
John Andrew Carstens, 69, of Cornville, Arizona passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, after a valiant battle with leukemia. He was born on Oct. 17, 1951, in Waukesha, to the late Daniel H. Carstens and Oleta (Ketter) Carstens. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1969. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in fine arts. He was a gifted and successful goldsmith/silversmith all of his working years.
He lived in Waukesha, Santa Fe, N.M., Minocqua, Phoenix, AZ, and Cornville, AZ, where he retired on a small ranch. John was a motorcycle enthusiast, an excellent marksman, enjoyed his animals and outdoor activities, and was a passionate history and movie buff. He left us way too soon and will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife of 20 years, Janet Carstens; brother, Daniel K. Carstens (Diane) of Waukesha; sister, Kristine Dobbs of San Luis Obispo, CA; brother-in-law Ross H. Cook of Coupeville, WA; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date.