OCONOMOWOC
John C. Reich
July 30, 1931 — Nov. 15, 2020
John C. Reich, 89, passed away November 15, 2020, in Oconomowoc.
John was born on July 30, 1931, in Milwaukee, to John and Mary (née Smith) Reich. His family moved to Oconomowoc when he was a young boy.
He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Military Police in Germany during the Korean War. After the war, John became a police officer and worked for the Southeast Wisconsin State Patrol as a trooper and breathalyzer technician. In his later years, he was a driver for Kummrow Trucking and Wis-Pak, Inc. John was an avid outdoor sportsman and thoroughly enjoyed being in the north woods with his hunting and fishing buddies. He was a voracious reader and especially enjoyed literature about WWII. His memory with respect to aircraft types, car makes and models, and even license plates was legendary. John was always fixing things and tinkering with at-home projects (except during Green Bay Packer games). Also, he was not averse to posing for a picture when he had a particularly good hand during a game of cribbage. He is survived by his sons John Reich and Paul Reich; daughters, Sally Jaeger and Jackie Farrell; daughter-in-law, Mary Reich; sons-in-law, Greg Jaeger and Charlie Marsh; grandsons, John Reich, Jake Reich, and Ben Jaeger; granddaughters, Liz Amiot, Abby Wiedmeyer and Katie Jaeger; great-grandchildren, Everett and Jasper Reich; Vesper, Sloane, and Sage Amiot; Alice, Sam, Lily, and Emma Wiedmeyer; Owen, Olivia, and Mila Jaeger.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Reich; spouse for 17 years, Sally Ann Margaret (née Ransom) Reich; his sisters Mary (Peg) Lessner and Nancy Jane Bolger, his son Jeff Reich, and his grandson Nicholas Farrell.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Evert-Luko Funeral Home (170 Warren Avenue) Hartland at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to time of service. Burial will be at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc. If desired and/or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Area Club P.O. Box 412 Oconomowoc, WI 53066. To see pictures of John’s life, go to johnreich1931.com.