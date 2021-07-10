WAUKESHA
John Chelstowski Sr.
Jan. 27, 1961 — July 2, 2021
John Chelstowski Sr. of Waukesha passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the age of 60 surrounded by family. He was born in Milwaukee on January 27, 1961, the son of Marion and Rosemarie Chelstowski.
John was a loving father, proud grandfather, trusted friend, fisherman, and sports enthusiast. In his younger years, John served in the Coast Guard and was a Golden Glove boxer. John enjoyed being active, telling jokes, and having fun. He loved his family, friends and pets. John was fast to call anyone a friend. He was a hard worker and sympathetic soul. His smile, laugh, and love for life will be forever remembered.
He will be deeply missed by his children, Jamie (Jesse) Niederbaumer, John Chelstowski Jr. and Nathan Chelstowski; his grandchildren Tyler, Adam “AJ,” Julie Niederbaumer, Jordan, Madyson and Theo Chelstowski; and his siblings Henry (Robbin) Chelstowski, Helen (George) Downie, Sophie Chelstowski, Marion (Terese) Chelstowski and Rosemarie Chelstowski. He is further survived by his children’s mother, Dee Jaye Adler, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Stanley Chelstowski.
Visitation will be held at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to John’s children.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.