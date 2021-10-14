John Edward Evans
Feb. 7, 1941 - Nov. 5, 2020
John Edward Evans, age 79, passed away peacefully with his nurse holding his hand on November 5, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1941, in Oconomowoc, to Rowland and Mabel (Kuenzie) Evans.
John is survived by his two sons, Glen (Mary) Evans and Eric Evans; ive grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Joan Evans; and will be greatly missed by many other family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Wayne Evans and Carl Radtke.
John LOVED golf! He served in the U.S. Air Force in the ‘60s and enjoyed teaching golf while in the service. He loved antique cars, motorcycles, boats, and had an absolute love for dogs. He loved to drive; it didn’t matter where.
John will be buried at LaBelle Cemetery on October 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., where military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family is appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.