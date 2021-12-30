MILWAUKEE
John Edward Stone
Aug. 15, 1959 - Dec. 13, 2021
John Edward Stone was born to Phyllis Anne (Hebein) Stone and William Marshall Stone on August 15, 1959, in Milwaukee. He lived on West Congress in Milwaukee and attended Craig Montessori School for kindergarten and Our Lady Of Sorrows for his first few years of grade school.
In 1969, John moved with his family to Oconomowoc at the age of 10 and continued his primary education at St. Jerome’s grade school. He grew up swimming and boating on Oconomowoc Lake. Between water ski sessions with friends and brothers, John attended Oconomowoc High School, and played on both the football team and wrestling team, where he went to the Wisconsin State Championships. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1978. After high school, John lived in southern Wisconsin, including Oconomowoc, Sullivan, New Berlin, North Prairie and Milwaukee.
John attended and earned his associate degree in mechanical design at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) in Waukesha. He worked in various roles as a manufacturing engineer, including at DMT Corporation, A&A Manufacturing, Aladdin Engineering and Price Engineering.
John was also an entrepreneur and had a long-running business, Stone Consulting, LLC, which prepared detailed technical patent illustrations for patent law firms throughout the country. Working for himself allowed him to travel the country on his Harley-Davidson and do the things he loved most: ride his Harley, see live music, camp, and most of all, visit family and friends. John saw countless sunsets on the seat of his Harley on trips throughout the country, and after more than 120,000 miles, he has seen his last.
John passed peacefully in his Milwaukee home on December 13, 2021.
John is survived by his brothers Bob (Kristine), Tom (Linda), Gerry (Lesia) and Paul (Helen) Stone; his children Tray (Kate) Berry, Adam (Sammy) Stone and Karly (Kevin) Gaulke; and his grandchildren Brandy, Malachi, Micah, Naomi, Nehemiah, Uriah, Isaiah, and Zephaniah Berry; Molly and Alice Stone; and Kristina and Kason Gaulke. John is also survived by Rachel Dillman-Maas and Corbin Dillman, who he helped raise as his own. John is further survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
In in leu of flowers, please consider donating to COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org.
A funeral and celebration of John’s life will be held in summer 2022.