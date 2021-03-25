Oconomowoc
John H. Hale
August 11, 1953 - March 22, 2021
John H. Hale passed away unexpectedly at home in Oconomowoc on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born on August 11, 1953 in Platteville. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1971 and went on to earn his degree in Construction Management from UW-Platteville in 1975. He worked for Oscar J. Boldt Construction Company for 35 years, retiring in May 2015 as a group president. He thoroughly enjoyed his time there and the relationships he formed within the Boldt community. He was very blessed and honored to have worked for a family-owned, Wisconsin business that was so caring of their employees. One project that made John especially proud was Boldt’s construction of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Genesee Depot in 2006. Although not the largest job, this project strengthened his spiritual growth and commitment to God. He currently served as chairperson of St. Paul’s Building and Grounds Committee and loved to support the parish in this capacity. He and his wife have been members at St. Paul’s for 36 years.
John had a wide variety of interests and hobbies which included golfing, hunting, fishing, and traveling. He had many golf friends, but his favorite partner was his son. They had been golfing together since Patrick was 4. He was also an avid car enthusiast and a huge fan of the Packers and Badgers. He enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in northern Wisconsin where he taught his children and grandchildren how to fish. He also spent a lot of time at his hunting grounds in Linden, where he deer and turkey hunted with his brother, nephews, and friends. His trophy buck, 28” walleye, and prize turkey are displayed at the family cottage. John was able to build or fix almost anything and loved using his tools whenever he could. He was always there to lend a helping hand to family, friends, and parishioners. One of his most special projects was a bulldozer bed that he built for his grandson.
John’s family meant the world to him. He was an avid cook and loved planning and preparing meals for everyone at special gatherings and holidays. His 44 years of marriage is a testament of his love and devotion to his wife. They were fortunate to enjoy many special trips together. His love for his children and grandchildren was endless. He supported them fully through every venture in their lives.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Jean (Doyle); his children Audrey (Brian) Roach and Patrick (fiance Christine Hou) Hale; and his grandchildren Evelyn, Lia, and Nathan Roach. Also mourning his loss are his sisters Thellis (Jack) Winder, Bonnie Hale, and Judy (Craig) Wyman; sisters-in-law Judy Hale, June Doyle, Mary (Ted) Graber; brother-in-law John (Deb) Doyle; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Irene (Richard) Hale; brother Larry Hale, and nephew Shane Hale.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Genesee Depot, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI 53189. A visitation will be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. Private family burial at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery will follow Mass.
Memorials to the St. Paul Parish Building Fund or any other charities of the donor’s wishes are suggested. John was a light in everyone’s life; his memory will live on through the many lives he has touched.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.