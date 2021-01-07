John H. Reed
Jan. 29, 1928 - Dec. 29, 2020
John H. Reed, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on January 29, 1928, to Estella (Mitchell) Knowles and Walter Knowles.
John is survived by his children, Donna (Dale) Wegner, Linda (Vern) Schultz, Michael (Barb), Gregory, Tammie (Willie) Albert, Becky Reed (friend Terry) and Peggy (Jerry) Liesener; his daughter-in-law, Karen; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife, Betty M. Reed; his second wife, Janet E. (Kinsley) Reed; and his son, John.
John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a heavy equipment operator, and a proud member of the Operating Engineers Union Local #139 for 68 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A private burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens, next to his wife, Betty M. Reed.
