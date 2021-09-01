John J. Hrobar
After a long struggle with chronic pain and cancer, John J. Hrobar passed away on August 29, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee to parents John and Helen (nee Mihal) Hrobar.
John is survived by his beloved family: wife, Susan; his daughters, Jessica (Brian) Thayer and Julie (Brad) Demien; and granddaughters, Audrey and Anna. John is also survived by his brothers Donald (Susan) Hrobar and Ronald (Kim) Hrobar; nephews and niece Mark, Jason, Tanya, Daniel and Andrew; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
John served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. After his discharge, he finished his college degree and for 35 years worked as an environmental technician. John loved the outdoors and passed on his enthusiasm to his family. John was passionate about his music, beginning in childhood and lasting until he could no longer strum his guitar. Later in life he found new joy in theater and a singing group.
To all his family: remember John and the times you spent together throughout his life. To his Coast Guard friends: Semper Paratus. To his co-workers: share your many experiences together in your outdoor work in good weather and bad. To his music friends: sing a song and hear John singing with you; at your next music jam, play your instrument in his honor and hear John and his guitar strumming along. To his theater friends: the show must go on!
“Remember me - in light!” - The Fantasticks
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 4, at 11 a.m. at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local food pantry or a charity of your choice.
Thank you for wearing a mask to the visitation and service. If needed, masks will be provided at the door.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.