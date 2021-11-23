John J. Klecker
Oct. 29, 1957 - Nov. 19, 2021
John J. Klecker passed away after a brief illness on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the age of 64 years.
Blessed with great caregivers, John lived for many years after an accident paralyzed him in his teenage years. He was a graduate of Waukesha South High School in 1976 and a graduate of Carroll University in 1982. After graduation, John volunteered for a community service program. He had a gift for listening and supporting others. John was also an avid fan of Wisconsin sports teams.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Klecker, and mother, Evelyn (nee Sargent) Klecker. He is lovingly survived by his sisters Ann (Gordon) Bryant, Beth (Don) Baran and Margaret Klecker (family friend Michael Mueller); his nephews Todd Baran, Kyle (Maggie) Baran, Allen Bryant and Douglas Bryant; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 27, from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Waukesha, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. (MASKS ARE REQUIRED).
Donations in John’s memory may be made to First United Methodist Church Mission Outreach Programs.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.