DELAFIELD
John J. Wyssling
March 12, 1926 - Nov. 19, 2020
John J. Wyssling, resident of Delafield, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 19, 2020, at the age of 94. He resided at Hartland Terrace Assisted Living Center since September 2017, in Hartland.
John was born on March 12, 1926, at St Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee to parents John Herman and Anna E. Walder-Wyssling. He was the first born of two children. He attended school in Milwaukee, graduated from West Division High, and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps for service near the end of WWII. He trained on B-17s and trained on a flight team for the B-29 Super Fortress as a gunner.
Upon returning from the service, he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering which prepared him for an outstanding career with the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Co. followed by AT&T Plant Training Center where he retired as an instructor and consultant.
He married his sweetheart, Rose Julia Stack, of Milwaukee, in 1948. John and Rose began their lives together in the family farm home in Delafield where they raised four children (two boys and two girls). In 1963 to ‘64, they designed and built their new home on a piece of the family homestead. They were very proud of their home and enjoyed family time there for over 67 years. John and Rose enjoyed landscaping and gardening, which turned the homestead into a park.
John enjoyed bowling, dancing, fishing, fly tying, hunting, skiing, and photography. He taught his sons the lost art of marsh skiing and to appreciate waterfowl hunting in the Horicon Marsh. John and his fishing buddies frequently visited northern Wisconsin to fish musky, where he scored a Wisconsin state record in 1955. Year round you could find John on a stream fishing for steelhead, on Lake Superior or Lake Michigan fishing for trout, or on a frozen lake fishing for walleye. He was also very proud of his Swiss heritage. He passed on Swiss traditions to the younger family generations.
John served his Delafield community as a volunteer fireman, Summer Lake boat patrol, alderman of Ward 2, police and fire commissions, LACS communications which united communications throughout emergency service organizations in the Lake Country area, planning and development commissions, Hawks Inn Historical Society and the Oconomowoc Memorial Volunteer Auxiliary. He also volunteered on the citizens committee for the Well Being of Horicon Marsh. He was a mentor in the Junior Achievement program. He actively participated in the Pioneers for Life Line installations. John attended the first Honor Flight in June 2009, which originated out of Milwaukee Mitchell Field to the U.S. capitol’s new Veterans Memorials in Washington, D.C.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; his parents, John and Anna Wyssling; sister Anita Anderson; his uncle and aunt, Henry and Phyllis Walder; and son-in-law Jim Bartel.
He is survived by all four of his children, John W. (Janice Strand) Wyssling, Julie Ann (Frank A.) Stockinger, James R. Wyssling, and Janice Rose Bartel (Al Nelson). He is further survived by his grandchildren, Jo Marie Rose (Lee) Scalici, Ellen E. (Jason) Wyssling-Alonen, A. Colin Stockinger, Jackie (Aaron) Luecht, Amber (Todd) Bartel-Knoll, Brent (Maren) Bartel and great- grandchildren Dakota Clemens, Gabriella Scalici, Carina Alonen, Adalyne and Penelope Luecht, Laken and Hudson Bartel; two nieces, Bridget (Troy) Bretl and Cheri (Tony) Taubenheim, their sons Jason and Jeremy; cousin Fred (Marsha) Walder; and other cherished relatives and friends.
John’s family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Hartland Terrace Assisted Living Center for the personalized care and compassion they extended to John and family, especially during the challenge of the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name would be appreciated to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program, Friends of Horicon Marsh Interpretive Center, VA-Wounded Warriors Programs, and St. Catherine’s Catholic Church of Mapleton.
The family will honor his life at St. Catherine’s of Alexandria, W359-N8512 Brown St., Mapleton, with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 12. Interment will follow at the City of Delafield Cemetery with military honors.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.