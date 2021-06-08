DOUSMAN
John ‘Jack’ Richard Nelson
Aug. 2, 1937 - Jan. 24, 2021
John “Jack” Richard Nelson, 83, of Dousman, passed away on January 24, 2021.
Jack was born on August 2, 1937, to the Rev. Guy and Thelma Nelson in Cumberland. After graduating from Wauwatosa High School in 1955, he went on to major in mechanical and agricultural engineering at University Wisconsin-Madison.
He was a mechanical engineer with the Falk Corporation for more than 30 years. While in high school, he met Ann Feldhausen. They wed in 1962 and settled in Dousman where they raised their three children: Peter, Chris and Amy. He cared deeply for his family and always tried his best to support them.
Jack was also a passionate wood worker, gun enthusiast and a member of the Waukesha County Technical College Firing Range. Anyone who knew Jack knew that he had a wonderful sense of humor, loved a good joke and sharing a laugh with others.
Jack was predeceased by his wife, Ann, and his parents.
He is survived by his brother Don, his children and his granddaughters Emily, Maddie, Abby and Kristen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jack and Ann to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, on June 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.