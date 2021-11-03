John ‘Jack’ Stephen Scott
Feb. 21,1927 - Feb. 15, 2020
John “Jack” Stephen Scott, born February 21,1927, in Milwaukee, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, surrounded by family on Sunday, February 15, 2020.
He was the beloved husband to Joy Nell Scott for 70 years and devoted father to Stephen, Valerie, Carrie, Barbara, Mary, Michael, Christopher and Jason. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Jack will forever be missed by all who knew him.
There will be a time of gathering on Saturday, Nov 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.