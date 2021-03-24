WAUKESHA
John Joseph Eibl
Oct. 21, 1938 - March 22, 2021
John Joseph Eibl passed peacefully on March 22, 2021, in his sleep at home at the age of 82.
He was born to Joseph and Catherine Eibl on October 21, 1938, the eldest of five children in Milwaukee. He graduated from St. Rose Grade School and Pius XI High School and attended Marquette University. He started working at Maier Construction in high school and stayed for over 45 years.
On August 12, 1977, he married the love of his life, Nora, and together they raised five children in Waukesha. Throughout his life, John demonstrated a deep, abiding love for and commitment to his family. He was a proud supporter of the many universities his children attended. As an active member of St. Mary’s Parish for almost 50 years, he volunteered at the food pantry, brought Communion to those in the hospital, and participated in the men’s Bible group.
John is survived by his wife, Nora, and their five children, Marita (Ty Lawson), Sarah, Tony (Kay), Teresa (Mike Burzynski), and Rachel (fiance Chris Pesce). He lit up when he was able to spend time with his grandchildren, Finn Joseph Lawson and Madison Mary Eibl. He is further survived by his sister Mary Bowser and brother Joseph (Joyce) Eibl, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Clement and Robert, and his mother-in-law, Marietta Collins.
In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly ask you to donate to the St. Mary’s Food Pantry and Katy’s Kloset, take care of each another, and support science.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 26, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waukesha, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that all wear a mask.
