John Koller
BROOKFIELD
Jan. 11, 1932 — Nov. 12, 2021
John Koller, 89, passed peacefully on November 12, 2021, in his Brookfield home, where he spent his final days surrounded by family. John was born January 11, 1932, in Kurd, Hungary, to John and Margaret (Kuhl) Koller. He provided for his family through his passion for engineering and machining. You could always find him working in the yard, tinkering in the garage, or simply enjoying the peaceful beauty of his home and looking out his big picture window to see the goings on outside. He especially loved seeing when deer came into his yard. He also liked watching sports on TV, like golf and football. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, camping and bowling.
John is survived by his daughters, their spouses, and their children; Lynda (Chip) Schneider [Cally and Mason], Sharon Koller [Missy], and Jennifer (Mike) Murray [Nikki and Tyler]. His grandchildren were his greatest joy!! He is further survived by his sister Laura (the late Eugene) Jauch and brother Joe (Carol) Koller, many nieces and nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Koller, and their son David Koller.
Private memorial service and interment to be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park on December 1, 2021.
In lieu of flowers — and please, no lilies due to a severe allergy — please consider donating to Team Up with Families, LLC, of Waukesha, dba Katy’s Kloset.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel. com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.