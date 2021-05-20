John L. Kornely
Nov. 24, 1943 - May 5, 2021
John L. Kornely passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021, at home with his family at the age of 77. John was born November 24, 1943, in Manitowoc, to Earl and Dorothy Kornely.
He treasured and served his family, friends, church and community. Sharing a special love for his grandchildren, Rachel and Johnny, Papa cheered at every league baseball game, led prayers at piano recitals, attended every concert and dance recital, and at the end of them all, celebrated with ice cream!
John grew up at his parent’s home on the property of their family business, Kornely Dairy, in Manitowoc. He attended St. Anne’s Grade School in Francis Creek, St. Norbert’s High School in DePere, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1961. John attended Regis College in Denver, Colo., and was a proud graduate of Marquette University in 1968 with his Bachelor of Business Administration.
John loved to race anything with wheels, starting with bicycles and moving on to stock cars on quarter mile tracks. They called him “Parnelli Kornely” and by his second season, he was placing in the races. He liked to be involved in whatever sports teams were around in Francis Creek or high school and early college. As a young man, John was active in Wisconsin party politics.
In May 1967, John married Suzanne Bohm. Together they raised twin girls, who grew up to become loving, successful adults. John was a superb businessman. He ran the family dairy during the 1970s. He managed every aspect of the business from production to sales to finances. When Kornely Dairy was sold to Golden Guernsey Dairy in Waukesha, he moved to Hartland to continue his work in the dairy business. At Golden Guernsey, John was integral in the development of industry leading software for supply-chain management.
Serving at the Church of the Resurrection for over 35 years, John loved spending time with his church family. He led Bible studies, confirmation, was part of the Christian Education Committee, and played on the dart ball team. Recognizing the need to fight hunger locally, John was proud to work with other area churches and community members to establish the food pantry in Hartland.
John Kornely is survived by his two cherished daughters, Dr. Lisa Kornely and Lori (Scott) Wolf, and his treasured grandchildren, Rachel and Johnny Wolf. He is the dear brother of Suzanne (the late Dr. Thomas) Belson, Annette Loper (David Bice), Sr. Mary Beth Kornely, OSF, Michael (Sharon) Kornely and Christine Kornely (Rick Gerroll). He is also survived by sister-in-law Jane (the late Thomas) Kornely; sister-in-law Marcia (Arthur) Brodhagen; brother-in-law Virgil Bohm; and the mother of his twin daughters, Suzanne (Bohm) Kornely.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy (Winzen) Kornely; sister Marcella (Carl) Bolsen; brother Thomas Kornely; brother Robert (Ruth) Kornely; brother-in-law, Al Loper; father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Augusta Bohm,; brother and sisters-in-law, Eugene and Betty Bohm, Milo and Audrey Bohm, Bob and Arbutus Niles; and sister-in-law, Doris Bohm. John was also deeply loved by dozens of nieces and nephews who so proudly called him Uncle John.
John was known for his original ice cream recipes and the custom ice cream birthday cakes he made for his children and grandchildren. He truly was an “Ice Cream Master Extraordinaire!”
Besides being known for his love of all things ice cream, he was known for his humor. To be with John was to have a good laugh. He was famous for making a joke out of thin air. It is said that where there is laughter, there is love. If this is so, John was the most loving person you could meet. Please enjoy a good laugh and some ice cream to celebrate his life.
Visitation to be held at Church of the Resurrection, W287-N3700 North Shore Drive, Pewaukee, on Friday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Service to follow at 5 p.m. Burial to be held at La Belle Cemetery, 700 E Grove St., Oconomowoc, on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.