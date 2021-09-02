OCONOMOWOC
John L. Zautner
Feb. 25, 1958 - Aug. 24, 2021
Leaving us way too soon, Jon passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Sullivan. Jon was born Feb. 25, 1958, to Art and Janet (nee Howie) Zautner. He graduated with the OHS Class of 1976.
Jon began his lifelong career in the plastic manufacturing industry at Plasticon in his hometown Oconomowoc, advancing to managerial positions at Polymer Technologies in Whitewater, then retiring in spring of 2019 from Aptar in Mukwonago.
Jon loved music of all types and enjoyed singing, from swing choir in high school, then for family and friends weddings to karaoke present day. He loved to travel, he enjoyed having his friends over, he especially loved hosting parties on his front lawn for the Rome/Sullivan “Worlds Greatest Junk Parade.” One of his favorite pastimes was feeding the birds and other wildlife in his backyard. Jon was a kind, gentle, thoughtful and generous man. A loving son, brother and the best “cat dad” ever! A wonderful neighbor, a devoted, hardworking employee a friend that you want to keep for life.
He is survived by a loving sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Darrin Arndt; a loving brother Greg; forever brother-in-law Brian (Karla) Ransom; his aunt Marge Howie; and many close and caring cousins. He is further survived by dearest lifelong loving friend and confidant Sue Quimby; many childhood friends and co-workers, who he always kept in touch with; and his “fur babies” Milo and Nugget.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to some of Jon’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Hospital, and any local animal shelter or wildlife refuge would be appreciated. As he would quote “Bless the beasts and the children.”
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 14, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. (noon). A celebration of his life will follow the funeral service at Maxims in Oconomowoc at 1 p.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.