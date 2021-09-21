John M. Nevins
May 16, 1926 - May 4, 2020
John M. Nevins, 93, peacefully passed on May 4, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. John was born in Chicago on May 16, 1926, to Marvin E. and Marhon Nevins. He graduated from New Trier High School and Rose Polytechnic Institute (now Rose Hulman).
He served in the Navy (1943-1946). He married his wife Barbara (nee Whalen) in December 1951 in Chicago. He retired after more than 30 years from Wisconsin Centrifugal (now MetalTek International) as vice president of sales.
John was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Merrill Hills Country Club, and the YMCA Early Birds Exercise Group. He enjoyed spending time with his family. John organized regular extended family vacations including fondly remembered cruises to Alaska and Hawaii. John was a Packers fan. One of his great memories was attending the 1967 “Ice Bowl” in Green Bay with his son, Tom.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over 60 years, Barbara; his daughter Sue Ellen; and siblings Mary (Mimi) Hamilton and M.E (Bob) Nevins.
He is survived by his children, Nancy (Tom) Gaudion of Ohio and Tom (Colleen) of California; grandchildren Amy (Matt), Diane (Tim), Jim (Lauren) and Lauren (Ryan); and great-grandchildren Charlie, Katarina, Dylan, Parker, and Meghan. He is further survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and longtime friends.
Visitation will be Friday, September 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the church. Inurnment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Catholic Memorial High School, Sue Nevins Endowment Fund, 601 E. College Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, or St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.