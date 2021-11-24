John M. Siwula
John M. Siwula was born to eternal life on November 19, 2021, at the age of 63. John was son of the late John and Audrey Siwula.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen (nee Gates), and his three sons, Patrick (Chelsey), Thomas (Ellen) and James. He is also survived by his three sisters, Cindy, Sue and Mary, and dozens of nieces and nephews.
John met his best friend, Maureen, at Bradley University and together they built a loving family and more than 40 years of unforgettable memories. John was at his happiest when listening to classic rock, tinkering with an engine, or enjoying the captain’s chair on his boat in Pine Lake. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family.
John was an accomplished geotechnical engineer, licensed in 17 states. He graduated as valedictorian in his master’s degree program at Northwestern University. His work has shaped projects including the Marquette Interchange and Hurricane Katrina levy response, among others. John’s heart for service led him to a rewarding volunteer role designing and building infrastructure near Joyabaj, Guatemala, with Engineers Without Borders.
John will be honored on Saturday, November 27, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Engineers Without Borders, MSOE Chapter (www.ewb-msoe.org/).
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com or call 414-464-4640.