John Michael Furlong
Jan. 11, 1941 - April 13, 2021
John Michael Furlong, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and loyal cat, Pumpkin, on April 13, 2021. “Mike for Short, Michael Furlong” was born in Milwaukee to Major Henry F.W. Furlong and his dear, beloved wife, Mary, on January 11, 1941.
Mike is survived by his loving children, Kristina (Nate) Furlong Zastrow, Allison Furlong and Edward Furlong; grandchildren, Maximus and Augustus Zastrow; siblings Sgt. Henry “Cappy” (Suzanne) Furlong and William “Billy” Furlong; nephews, James Furlong, David Mac Furlong, Lucus Allen Furlong and Richard Dylan Furlong; along with other family and many dear friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike grew up in Oconomowoc and was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1959, where he was voted prom king and lettered in track and cross country. Mike received his bachelor’s degree in education from Milton College. He proceeded on to teach history and social studies and coached track & field, cross country and basketball at Zion Benton High School in Illinois and was a longtime track & field and cross country coach at Mukwonago High School in Wisconsin.
Growing up, Mike was an active sportsman whose love for animals transitioned into yearly trips to the Kentucky Derby. Mike wasn’t just a history teacher, but also a war historian, credibly challenging and correcting numerous tour guides and textbooks on minutiae of WWII and Civil War battles. Mike was and remains famous for his boundless generosity, his perpetual, unrelenting humor and how he could make you feel like his best friend after five minutes or one drink. Mike chose to see the good in the people in his life and was as touched by their love and warmth as they were by his. He lived his life by his high school senior year book quote, “You aim to please.”
The family would like to thank the staff at AngelsGrace for the compassion they showed Mike, his family, and his friends, who shattered all COVID-era visitation records.
A celebration of Mike’s life was held on Sunday, April 18, at Cornerstone Sports Pub and Eatery, 24 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
In lieu of flowers, celebrate Mike’s life with a glass of champagne. Donations to your favorite charity in his name are also appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.