John P. ‘Jack’ McNamara
John P. “Jack” McNamara was born to eternal life on October 25, 2021, at the age of 87 years.
He was the beloved husband for 50 years to the late Delores R. (nee Hogan); dear father of Stephen (Johnna), Dawn, James (Sandra) McNamara and the late Dyane Loveless; grandfather of Jenna (Stephen) Bagin, Kelly, Kyle (Kamille), Levi, Ryan (Kaitlyn), Cordell, Patrick, Megan, Samuel, Colin, Abigail, Jennifer, Katie and Ian; and great-grandpa of Savanna. Brother of Jane McNamara and Jerome (Joan) McNamara. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 31, at the Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Ill.
Jack was a U.S. Marine of the Korean War and worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital for 42 years. After retirement, Jack continued working at Color Ink.
Special thank you to Nichole and Autumn for making Jack’s journey full of adventure with lots of love and laughter and to ProHealth Care Hospice nurse Kristen for her kind and loving care.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.