BLACK RIVER FALLS
John Paul Salzman
June 1, 1943 - Feb. 9, 2021
John Paul Salzman, 77, of Black River Falls, passed away on February 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on June 1, 1943, to Raymond and Gladys (Froehlich) Salzman.
John worked 30-plus years at Briggs & Stratton in Milwaukee, and retired from Briggs in the early 1990s. After retiring, John moved to Black River Falls, where he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. John looked forward to gun deer hunting season every year, especially the dice game at his brother Owen’s cabin, with family and friends the Friday before opening day.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Raymond Salzman, Alan (Sandy) Salzman, Betsy (Fred) Schuhmacher, Linda (Bob) Wakefield, Ruth Salzman, Philip (Sally) Salzman, Owen (Holly) Salzman, Randy (Barb) Salzman, Jewel (Scott) Richardson and Ralph (Robin) Salzman, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Gladys Salzman; son, Sean Salzman; sisters, Pauline Zaage, Barbara Bungert and Helen Salzman; and brothers, Frank Salzman and David Salzman.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse for their compassion and care of John.
Memorial services for John will be held at a later date.
Coulee Region Cremation Group, 608-788-2188, is assisting the family.