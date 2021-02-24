WAUKESHA
John R. Dauffenbach
John R. Dauffenbach of Waukesha died on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the age of 93.
Services for Friday, February 26, HAVE BEEN POSTPONED.
They are tentatively being rescheduled for Monday, March 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha.
The updated service date and time will be announced in a future edition.
