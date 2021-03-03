WAUKESHA
John R. Dauffenbach
Oct. 27, 1927 - Feb. 20, 2021
John R. Dauffenbach of Waukesha died on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the age of 93. He was born in Watertown on October 27, 1927, the son of Walter and Sarah (nee Flynn) Dauffenbach. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. In August 1946, he married Idyel Leberman in Waukesha. She preceded him in death in 1980. John established D&D Products Inc. where he was president from 1964 until his retirement in 1994.
He will be greatly missed by his children Sara Jo Medders, John Jr., David, James, Jane and Heidi Dauffenbach; grandchildren Gina (Tony) Proctor, Michael (Connie) Grussing, Cara (Michael) Cherry, Richard (Crystal) Dauffenbach, Christina (Doyle) Smith, Paula (Lex) Davis, Matthew (Amy) Dauffenbach, Clay (Beth) Alexander, Amber Alexander, Joshua (Niamh) Johnson, Kaelene (Adrian) Acosta, Rebecca (Riley) Smyth, Olivia (Chandler) Kassner and Anika Johnson; and 21 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters-in-law MaryLou and Harriet Dauffenbach.
In addition to his wife, Idyel, he was preceded in death by his son, Philip; daughter-in-law Linda Dauffenbach; brothers Douglas, Robert, Walter and Ralph; and special friend Eileen Crowell.
The funeral Mass will be private. The family wishes to invite the public to attend the outdoor committal and full military honors on Monday, March 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, S22-W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186. Please meet at the cemetery office at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or to the Chambers Island Nature Preserve in care of the Door County Land Trust.
Mask or face coverings are required at the cemetery, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
