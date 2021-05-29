John R. Gerstl
Jan. 25, 1936 — May 3, 2021
John R. Gerstl found peace on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born on January 25, 1936, the son of John and Lenore (nee Sitter) Gerstl.
John grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Messmer High School in 1954. He actively served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960 and was very proud of his service here and overseas. John worked for Kohl’s Food Store as a produce manager and inspector for many years and had a reputation of being a hard-working, dedicated and personable employee who never missed a single day of work. His family recalls him leaving extra early for work every morning to enjoy a fresh made breakfast at George Webb and he enjoyed interacting with restaurant staff and other customers. They also sentimentally remember how much he enjoyed going to restaurants, picnics and drive-in movie theaters with family and friends. Some of his favorite restaurants were Mama Mia’s, The Fox & Hounds, Mader’s, Alioto’s, Pig’n Whistle and Karl and Gretchen’s Supper Club and he especially enjoyed breakfast at Schreiner’s and Perkins and frozen custard at Culver’s. His most frequented places for picnics were Friess, Golden and Green Lake beach sites and drive-in theatres were the Starlite, Victory and Bluemound. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed deer and duck hunting in fall and would joke that if anyone decided to get married during hunting season he’d have to miss the wedding! He also loved to swim, fish, play cards/games, work on his yard/house and visit with family and friends and could always be counted on to lend a hand or support them in times of need. John will be fondly remembered for his great story-telling, sense of humor and fun, hard-working, competitive and giving nature.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter Heidi (Michael) Doughty of Waukesha; daughter-inlaw Sheryl Gerstl of Waukesha; and stepchildren Jerry Clark of Milwaukee, Cheryl Meyer of Milwaukee, Dawn (Michael) Huerta of Tucson, Ariz., Mary Clark of West Bend and Corinne (Ron) Stoeckl of West Bend. He will be warmly remembered by his grandchildren Laura (Chris), Julie (Noe`), Paul, Sarah and Amanda; step-grandchildren Michael, Danah, Jason (Stephanie), Dave, Joshua (Jessica), Danny, Allison and Hunter; great-grandchildren John, Luke and Vincent; and step great-grandchildren Josiah, Sydney, JadeLynn, Nathaniel, Vinnie, Ray and Ayla. John is further survived and sadly missed by his sisters Karen (Chuck) LeDuke of Phoenix, Ariz., and Renee (Bill) Shopp of Island Lake, Ill.; nephews Angelo, Jack (Sandy), Ron and Jim (Bridget); and nieces Mary (Greg) and Krissy (Jason). Along with John’s cousins and many friends, his family has many fond memories of the numerous ways he touched their lives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn “Cindy” Gerstl, son John Gerstl, sister Lois (Vic) Picciolo and former spouse Sandi Campbell.
His family extends a special thanks to the VA Medical Center staff in Milwaukee and Clearview staff in Juneau for all the wonderful support and care of John during his later years and lengthy illness.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Interment immediately following at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name can be addressed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
