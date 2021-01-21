WATERTOWN
John R. Knopp
Dec. 28, 1941 - Jan. 19, 2021
John R. Knopp, 79, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer. John was born on December 28, 1941, in Sheboygan.
He and his wife Cheryl recently celebrated 50 years of marriage this past December.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and three children, Michael Knopp of Green Bay, Jennifer Hupke of Waukesha and Melanie Gamez (Junior) of Waukesha; three grandchildren, Lauren, Aidyn and Nakai; his sister Mary Jo Zeznanski (Bruce) of Milwaukee; and brother Allen Knopp of Watertown.
John loved adventure and travel. Europe was his favorite destination. He was a foodie and enjoyed discovering new restaurants and recipes with Cheryl. He was a craftsman and welcomed the challenge of a new project. John was a dedicated advocate of the Conservative Party and a frequent contributor to editorials. His final life goals were to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary and see the election through.
John was the loving patriarch of the family. He was strong-willed and stern, some might say he was a stubborn son-of-a-bitch, but he always led with a soft, genuine heart, and secretly loved poetry and sharing his wisdom. He had a dry sense of humor and quick wit that many people enjoyed. John was an inspiration to his daughters, their favorite quote is “He was neither an anchor to hold me down, nor a sail to take me to my destination; rather he was the guiding light to lead the way.”
Thank you God for keeping him with us so long.
A private memorial service will be held in the near future per John’s request.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.