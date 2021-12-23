DOUSMAN
John R. Quaden
Jan. 19, 1934 - Dec. 18, 2021
John R. Quaden, age 87, of Dousman, passed away, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice Care. Dear husband of Karen M. (nee Nash).
He was born in Milwaukee on January 19, 1934, to Fred and Elda (nee Hume) Quaden. He grew up in Hales Corners and graduated from Greenfield High School. He later graduated from General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich.
He founded John Quaden Dodge on January 1, 1966, in Okauchee, which later became Quaden Motors. He was a member of Wisconsin Masonic Lodge #315 in Dousman for over 50 years, where he was also a past master.
John is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Karen; four sons, John C. (Jo), James (Frida), Jerald, and Joel (Wendy); one grandson, Tanner; a brother-in-law, John Carey; as well as other relatives and friends, and his beloved dog, Stevie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janet Carey; and his first wife, Carole (nee Wenzel), the mother of his four sons.
John was a well-respected businessman, and a wonderful person, and will be missed by many. He loved doing yard work at his home, and at his lake home up north in Tomahawk. He enjoyed snowmobiling with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, December 29, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Dousman, at 12 p.m., with Pastor Leanne Rose presiding. A visitation for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m., followed by a Masonic service. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for John’s visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Wisconsin Masonic Lodge #315 (Dousman), or Melanoma Research Foundation would be appreciated.
John was in Heaven for Christmas.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.