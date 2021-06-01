DOUSMAN
John Scannell Gardner
Sept. 16, 1928 - May 25, 2021
John Scannell Gardner, age 92, of Dousman, died peacefully on May 25, 2021. John was born on September 16, 1928, in Ashland, to Milton and Alyce Gardner. He graduated from Northwestern University School of Engineering in 1951. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
He served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy during the Korean War. John and his business partner, William C. Stumbaugh, founded GS Hydraulic Sales, Inc. in 1970, and were active in the Fluid Power Distributors Association until the sale of the company in 1992. John was a member of Merrill Hills Country Club for 40 years. John was also a member of Glenn L. Humphrey Lodge #364 FAM in Dousman.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna; children, Donna (William) Schumell, John (Karen) Gardner and Katherine (Scott) Hanson; grandchildren, Erik (Emily) Gardner, Joshua Schumell, Joe (Anna) Gardner, Caitlin Gardner and Sam Hanson; and great-granddaughter, Elisabeth Amy Gardner.
John enjoyed traveling. He loved the Holland America cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, the Baltic Sea and the Caribbean, cruising the rivers of Europe, and his favorite - golfing in Ireland. He loved cheering for the Green Bay Packers, Northwestern Wildcats and Wisconsin Badgers. John and Donna have lived at Three Pillars in Dousman for the last ten years and have made many cherished friends there. We will miss the Irish sparkle in his eye, his jokes, his great laugh and his encouraging love.
A private family service will be held for the family.
