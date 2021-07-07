John W. Bacskai
John W. Bacskai passed away surrounded by his family on March 9, 2020, at the age of 76. John retired as a Waukesha Police officer after serving 26 years and worked 13 years as a maintenance custodian for Waukesha Public Schools.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 20 years, Mary; her son Manolito (Kristy) Kehoss of Pewaukee; and granddaughters Taylor Jo and Teagan. John was formerly married to Jan Bacskai and they shared three children, CW4 (Ret.) Jeff (Claudia) of Los Angeles, Joseph (Trish) of Waukesha and Jill Athas of Hartland; and grandchildren Tyler, Meghan, Alyssa, Tim, Dan, Jensen, Nik and Andrew. John is survived by his brother SMSgt (Ret.) Ken of Arizona and preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Ina Bacskai, and siblings Robert, Ann, Michael and Marge.
The visitation for John will be held on Friday, July 9, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., immediately followed by a celebration of life ceremony at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. To honor John’s love of sports, the family welcomes guests to wear their favorite sports attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Children’s Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital, 8915 W. Connell Court, Milwaukee, WI 53226, or AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice, with a special thanks to Pam, Janel, Sandy and Sierra.
