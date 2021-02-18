WATERTOWN
John W. Parmley
Nov. 29, 1927 - Feb. 12, 2021
John W. Parmley, 93, of Watertown, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
John William Parmley was born on November 29, 1927, to John H. and Wilma (nee Jenkins) Parmley in Mifflin. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1945 and attended the University of Wisconsin for agriculture. John served as an MP in the United States Army for 2 1/2 years earning an honorable discharge before the Korean War began. On June 29, 1957, he married Janet Braatz at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc.
John started his working career at Heile in Waukesha as a welder. He then became a draftsman at LaBelle Industry in Oconomowoc. After moving to Watertown, he continued as a draftsman at Hevi-Duty and then Eaton Corp. until his retirement in 1993. John then went back to work at Universal Electronics in Whitewater for six years.
John always had a passion for farming and continued to do so most of his life. He loved to “remodel” and never stopped improving what could be made better. He liked to bowl, golf, and travel. In 1992 John and Janet took a three-week vacation to England with his siblings. He and his family had season tickets to the Green Bay Packers and loved going to games.
John is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years, Janet Parmley of Watertown; four children, Julie (Michael) Gaugert of Watertown, John (Beth) Parmley of Crystal Lake, Ill., Joe (Cheri) Parmley of Colgate and James (Sally) Parmley of Watertown; six grandchildren, Jessica (Sam) Chairez, Ben Parmley, Nick Parmley, Sam Parmley, Michael (fiancee Hanna Uecke) Gaugert, Ryan Parmley and Lauren Parmley; three step-grandchildren, Adam Krysiak, Austin Krysiak and Brooke (Jeremy) Reichwald; great-granddaughter, Alaina Chairez; one step-great grandson, Camden Reichwald; one sister, Charlotte Schneider of Rhinelander; one sister-in-law, Joy Parmley; one brother-in-law, Jim (Judy) Braatz of Oconomowoc; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Marian Kuhl; one brother, Philip Parmley; and two brothers-in-law, William Kuhl and William Schneider.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 20, at noon at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with the Rev. Katie Van der Linden of Ebenezer Moravian Church officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Summit Cemetery in Oconomowoc at a later date.
Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the Watertown Fire Department for their excellent and fast service as well as Marquardt Hospice and Debbie Lambrecht for caring for John.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.