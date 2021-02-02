NEW BERLIN
John William Deshotels
Feb. 8, 1952 - Jan. 26, 2021
After a short battle with cancer, John William Deshotels died on January 26, 2021, in the arms of his beloved wife, Kelly Deshotels, at their home in New Berlin. Born to Warren and Patricia Deshotels on February 8, 1952, in St. Louis, Mo., he was the oldest of 11 children.
His cowboy hat always came off when he entered a house, and for prayer. Though his hands were cracked and hard from years of work, he could always soften them to give a sturdy hug when the need arose, or cradle his infant grandchildren. His handlebar moustache would become a novelty those curious grandchildren played with.
John’s love of the open road and driving brought him to work at DACCO Trailers for 30 years. An early riser, he was always out the door for work before the sunrise touched our rooftops. He could give you directions to almost anywhere in Wisconsin because he had proudly hauled trailers all over the state.
Many will remember him pivoting on his cowboy boot heels trying to guide church traffic before and after services at Elmbrook Church. “Thou shalt not turn right.” Years before that, he spent much of his free time working with the Elmbrook Boys Club children ministry.
On November 5, 2005, he was married to the love of his life, Kelly (Loehlein). He brought her a warm cup of coffee each morning, reminding her often why he loved her. He will be missed and remembered by his wife, Kelly, his children Jake and Monique (Fisher), Dave, Katie Jean and Chris Johnson, Tom and Kayce Deshotels, Becky Rose and Ryan Hoven, Kyle Loehlein, and Christopher Loehlein, and a host of siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 20, at Harder Funeral Home, located at 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045. Visitation starts at 12 p.m. with a service at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wisconsin Historical Society in memory of John William Deshotels.