OCONOMOWOC
John William Durkin
March 23, 1930 - Oct. 3, 2021
John William Durkin, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 3, 2021 at his home in Oconomowoc.
John will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 31 years, Fran Brummitt Durkin; children, Patricia (John) O’Brien, Michael (Britt) Durkin, Sara (Glen) Gilbert, Charles (Martha) Brummitt, MD, and Ann (Pamela Ellefson) Brummitt; grandchildren, John (Theresa) O’Brien Jr., Therese O’Brien, Timothy (Ellen) O’Brien, Carmel (Dylan) Brennan, John Durkin, Charles Durkin, Page Durkin, Jacob Allen, Katie Allen, Sam (Christina) Brummitt, Charles (Madeleine Daepp) Brummitt, Martha (Mikey) Weitekamp, Nora Waters and Sara Waters; and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother William (Josephine) Durkin.
John was born to John and Anna Gladys Durkin on March 23, 1930, in Chicago. Following graduation from Oak Park River Forest High School, he received a scholarship to Purdue University where he graduated in 1952 with a degree in chemical engineering. He was employed by the Visking Corporation. In January 1953 he was inducted into the Army at Fort Sheridan, Illinois. After basic training he was accepted into the Counterintelligence School at Fort Holabird, Maryland, where he was trained to be a counterintelligence investigator. John was honorably discharged from the Army as a staff sergeant in January 1955.
John married Gertrude (Trudy) Pelletier July of 1955 in Chicago. He returned to work at the Visking Corporation as a design chemical engineer and later transferred into the production department. In 1961, he received a Master’s of Business and Engineering Administration degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology by attending night school for five years.
In 1963, John was transferred to Centerville, Iowa, to become the inaugural plant manager of the Visking plant producing plastic packaging for the meat and poultry industry. Later John was transferred back to the Chicago area. During the 1970s, he was responsible for a number of plants in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. In the 1980s, John was instrumental in the startup of manufacturing plants in Oklahoma, Ohio, Alabama and Swansea, Wales, U.K.
John met Fran Brummitt through mutual friends in Centerville, Iowa, following the death of his wife, Trudy, in February of 1989. John and Fran were married in Oconomowoc in September 1990. Following their marriage they lived in Oak Brook, Ill., until 1997 when they moved to Oconomowoc.
During his retirement, John found time to pursue his many interests which included reading, golf, tennis and researching his Irish heritage. He traced his ancestors to County Mayo, Ireland. John and Fran enjoyed bicycling. They traveled widely in Wisconsin, throughout the U.S. and in Europe with bicycle groups. Their travel also included trips in Asia and with family on two ocean cruises.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Gladys, and first wife, Gertrude (Trudy).
Services will be held on Friday, October 22, at St Jerome’s Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m.
There will be a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lake Area Free Clinic, Oconomowoc, 856 B Armour Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066; or C.O.C.E. Sacred Heart Secondary School (Tanzania), P. O. Box 206, Winnetka, IL 60093.
