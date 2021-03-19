WAUKESHA
Johnny D. Crawford Sr.
Nov. 10, 1935 - March 29, 2020
Johnny D. Crawford Sr. of Waukesha died peacefully on March 29, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born at home in Alcoa, Tenn., on November 10, 1935, the son of Lonas and Lucille (Gregory) Crawford. He proudly served his country for 21 years in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to work for the telephone company for over 20 years. On April 18, 1959, he married Sandra L. (Hetzel) Crawford.
Johnny will be sadly missed by his children Johnny and Debbie Crawford of Waukesha, Kathleen and Brent Hoen of Waukesha, Elizabeth and Eric Nelson of Waukesha, Charles and Mary Crawford of Garysburg, N.C., and Connie and Mark Garrett of Oakland Township, Mich. Loving grandfather of Kari (Kevin Tapper) Crawford, Tricia (Angelo) LaFratta, J.J. (Megan Andersen) Crawford, Jennifer (Derek) Pike, Jessica (Steven) Crawford, Sarah (Jonathan) Mayberry, Chad Crawford, Derek (Melissa) Zeck, Byron (Leslie) Young, Brandon (Alma) Young, Kathryn Garrett and Tonya (Dave) Vinatieri. Beloved great-grandfather of Jayce and Luca LaFratta, Tamara (Kyle) Zittel, Katherine Erickson, Bryanna, Madison and Ollie Young, Aubrey and Mackenzie Zeck, Kaydence and Kylee Mayberry, Eli Gardea, Hannah and Emma. He is further survived by his in-laws Connie Butolph of Plainfield, Bob (Andrea) Hetzel of Ingleside, Ill., Claudia Kaiser of Bayou Vista, Texas, Steven (Lynn) Hetzel of West Yarmouth, Mass., and Teri (Uli) Cotton of Dousman, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra L. Crawford; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Emma Hetzel; brother Joseph; sisters Betty Dunlap and Ollie Jones; brother-in-laws Methvin Jones, Larry Martin, Duane Butolph and Mike Kaiser; and sister-in-law Judith Martin.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha. A procession to St. Joseph Cemetery for full military honors will follow the Mass.
Face masks are required at church and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service