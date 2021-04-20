ROCKY MOUNT, Va.
Jonathan W. Sayles
July 6, 1955 - April 17, 2021
Jonathan Wilbert Sayles, born July 6, 1955, left this earth on April 17, 2021.
Jonathan was the loving and devoted husband of 24 years to Luciene Rodrigues Sayles; father to Michelle Sayles Sorrell; step-father to Alessandra de Souza, Christiane Rodrigues and Viviane (Todd) Daniel; brother of Edwin (Diane) Sayles; grandfather of Andrew Moore, Tyler and Keegan Fortenberry, Ian Felipe and Ana Beatris da Silva and Daniel Lewis; and uncle of Lindsay Sayles, Brandon (Dana) Sayles and Layla Sayles.
He was preceded in death by his children Jonathan Andrew Sayles and Macie Marie Sayles Moore; parents, Eugene and Phyllis Sayles; and sister, Deborah Sayles Lyons.
Jonathan had a gentle and loving spirit. Even though he had much sorrow in his lifetime, Jon was a God-filled, fun-loving and good-natured person. He loved his family dearly and had just enjoyed a visit with Ed and his family in Wisconsin. Jon had recently retired and was enjoying the time to use his many creative and artistic talents. He had just finished building a beautiful lighthouse in his yard, and was happy and proud to have been able to create it for Lu. He was also a wonderful and creative cook, enjoying preparing dinners for Lu when she returned home from work. He was always busy with a creative project, whether inside or outside of the house. When Jon passed away, he was on a hike at his favorite place near his home, high on a ridge. He loved being in nature, walking through the woods and hills. He was very patriotic and was always willing to go the extra mile for anyone in need of help. Jon’s deep concern for others and sense of humor will be dearly missed.
Heaven has gained a kind soul who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
A private memorial and burial service will be held at a later date in Genesee. A memorial donation in Jonathan’s name may be sent to the Franklin County Public Safety Department at 1488 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151. The family issues a special thank you to these outstanding first responders.
The Conner Bowman Funeral Home of Rocky Mount is assisting the family. Online memorials may be written at www.connerbowman.com.